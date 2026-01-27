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PSC: Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF

69.83 USD 0.56 (0.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PSC exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.43 and at a high of 69.91.

Follow Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PSC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PSC stock price today?

Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock is priced at 69.83 today. It trades within 69.43 - 69.91, yesterday's close was 69.27, and trading volume reached 225. The live price chart of PSC shows these updates.

Does Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?

Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF is currently valued at 69.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.26% and USD. View the chart live to track PSC movements.

How to buy PSC stock?

You can buy Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 69.83. Orders are usually placed near 69.83 or 70.13, while 225 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow PSC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PSC stock?

Investing in Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.73 - 70.63 and current price 69.83. Many compare 1.91% and 16.93% before placing orders at 69.83 or 70.13. Explore the PSC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the past year was 70.63. Within 53.73 - 70.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF (PSC) over the year was 53.73. Comparing it with the current 69.83 and 53.73 - 70.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PSC stock split?

Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.27, and 27.26% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
69.43 69.91
Year Range
53.73 70.63
Previous Close
69.27
Open
69.66
Bid
69.83
Ask
70.13
Low
69.43
High
69.91
Volume
225
Daily Change
0.81%
Month Change
1.91%
6 Months Change
16.93%
Year Change
27.26%
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