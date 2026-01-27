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PSC: Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF
PSC exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.43 and at a high of 69.91.
Follow Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSC News
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- SPX Skew Steepens To 1Y High As Tariff Uncertainty Rises
- Small Caps Stage Quiet Comeback As AI Trade Shows Cracks
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Katie Stockton On Market Rotation, Tech Stock Weakness, And More
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- Small Caps And Macroeconomic Shifts: 3 Catalysts For A Breakout
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSC stock price today?
Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock is priced at 69.83 today. It trades within 69.43 - 69.91, yesterday's close was 69.27, and trading volume reached 225. The live price chart of PSC shows these updates.
Does Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF is currently valued at 69.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.26% and USD. View the chart live to track PSC movements.
How to buy PSC stock?
You can buy Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 69.83. Orders are usually placed near 69.83 or 70.13, while 225 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow PSC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSC stock?
Investing in Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.73 - 70.63 and current price 69.83. Many compare 1.91% and 16.93% before placing orders at 69.83 or 70.13. Explore the PSC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the past year was 70.63. Within 53.73 - 70.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF (PSC) over the year was 53.73. Comparing it with the current 69.83 and 53.73 - 70.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSC stock split?
Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.27, and 27.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 69.27
- Open
- 69.66
- Bid
- 69.83
- Ask
- 70.13
- Low
- 69.43
- High
- 69.91
- Volume
- 225
- Daily Change
- 0.81%
- Month Change
- 1.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.93%
- Year Change
- 27.26%