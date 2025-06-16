QuotesSections
Currencies / MSOS
Back to US Stock Market

MSOS: AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

4.12 USD 0.14 (3.29%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MSOS exchange rate has changed by -3.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.12 and at a high of 4.34.

Follow AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MSOS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MSOS stock price today?

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) stock is priced at 4.12 today. It trades within -3.29%, yesterday's close was 4.26, and trading volume reached 3557.

Does MSOS stock pay dividends?

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF is currently valued at 4.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -42.38% and USD.

How to buy MSOS stock?

You can buy AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) shares at the current price of 4.12. Orders are usually placed near 4.12 or 4.42, while 3557 and -4.19% show market activity.

How to invest into MSOS stock?

Investing in AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.02 - 7.92 and current price 4.12. Many compare -21.37% and 58.46% before placing orders at 4.12 or 4.42.

What are AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) in the past year was 7.92. Within 2.02 - 7.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.26 helps spot resistance levels.

What are AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) over the year was 2.02. Comparing it with the current 4.12 and 2.02 - 7.92 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did MSOS stock split?

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.26, and -42.38% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
4.12 4.34
Year Range
2.02 7.92
Previous Close
4.26
Open
4.30
Bid
4.12
Ask
4.42
Low
4.12
High
4.34
Volume
3.557 K
Daily Change
-3.29%
Month Change
-21.37%
6 Months Change
58.46%
Year Change
-42.38%
28 September, Sunday