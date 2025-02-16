QuotesSections
MSD: Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc

7.51 USD 0.02 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MSD exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.51 and at a high of 7.57.

Follow Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MSD stock price today?

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (MSD) stock is priced at 7.51 today. It trades within -0.27%, yesterday's close was 7.53, and trading volume reached 138.

Does MSD stock pay dividends?

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is currently valued at 7.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.89% and USD.

How to buy MSD stock?

You can buy Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (MSD) shares at the current price of 7.51. Orders are usually placed near 7.51 or 7.81, while 138 and -0.66% show market activity.

How to invest into MSD stock?

Investing in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 6.91 - 8.32 and current price 7.51. Many compare 0.13% and -6.24% before placing orders at 7.51 or 7.81.

What are MORGAN STANLEY EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of MORGAN STANLEY EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND INC (MSD) in the past year was 8.32. Within 6.91 - 8.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.53 helps spot resistance levels.

What are MORGAN STANLEY EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of MORGAN STANLEY EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND INC (MSD) over the year was 6.91. Comparing it with the current 7.51 and 6.91 - 8.32 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did MSD stock split?

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.53, and -5.89% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
7.51 7.57
Year Range
6.91 8.32
Previous Close
7.53
Open
7.56
Bid
7.51
Ask
7.81
Low
7.51
High
7.57
Volume
138
Daily Change
-0.27%
Month Change
0.13%
6 Months Change
-6.24%
Year Change
-5.89%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K