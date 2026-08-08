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DUSB: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF
DUSB exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.80 and at a high of 50.83.
Follow Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DUSB stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF stock is priced at 50.83 today. It trades within 50.80 - 50.83, yesterday's close was 50.78, and trading volume reached 288. The live price chart of DUSB shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF is currently valued at 50.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.16% and USD. View the chart live to track DUSB movements.
How to buy DUSB stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF shares at the current price of 50.83. Orders are usually placed near 50.83 or 51.13, while 288 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow DUSB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DUSB stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.56 - 50.91 and current price 50.83. Many compare 0.10% and 0.18% before placing orders at 50.83 or 51.13. Explore the DUSB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF in the past year was 50.91. Within 50.56 - 50.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF (DUSB) over the year was 50.56. Comparing it with the current 50.83 and 50.56 - 50.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUSB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DUSB stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.78, and 0.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.78
- Open
- 50.80
- Bid
- 50.83
- Ask
- 51.13
- Low
- 50.80
- High
- 50.83
- Volume
- 288
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.18%
- Year Change
- 0.16%