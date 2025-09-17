QuotesSections
COCHW
COCHW: Envoy Medical Inc - Warrant

0.0420 USD 0.0001 (0.24%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

COCHW exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0420 and at a high of 0.0420.

Follow Envoy Medical Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0420 0.0420
Year Range
0.0250 0.1000
Previous Close
0.0419
Open
0.0420
Bid
0.0420
Ask
0.0450
Low
0.0420
High
0.0420
Volume
15
Daily Change
0.24%
Month Change
0.00%
6 Months Change
27.66%
Year Change
-52.81%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev