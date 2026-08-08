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BIII: Black Spade Acquisition III Co Class A
BIII exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.95 and at a high of 9.95.
Follow Black Spade Acquisition III Co Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is BIII stock price today?
Black Spade Acquisition III Co Class A stock is priced at 9.95 today. It trades within 9.95 - 9.95, yesterday's close was 9.96, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of BIII shows these updates.
Does Black Spade Acquisition III Co Class A stock pay dividends?
Black Spade Acquisition III Co Class A is currently valued at 9.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.30% and USD. View the chart live to track BIII movements.
How to buy BIII stock?
You can buy Black Spade Acquisition III Co Class A shares at the current price of 9.95. Orders are usually placed near 9.95 or 10.25, while 3 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BIII updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BIII stock?
Investing in Black Spade Acquisition III Co Class A involves considering the yearly range 9.83 - 10.02 and current price 9.95. Many compare 0.00% and 0.61% before placing orders at 9.95 or 10.25. Explore the BIII price chart live with daily changes.
What are Black Spade Acquisition III Co Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Black Spade Acquisition III Co Class A in the past year was 10.02. Within 9.83 - 10.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Black Spade Acquisition III Co Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Black Spade Acquisition III Co Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Black Spade Acquisition III Co Class A (BIII) over the year was 9.83. Comparing it with the current 9.95 and 9.83 - 10.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BIII moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BIII stock split?
Black Spade Acquisition III Co Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.96, and 0.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.96
- Open
- 9.95
- Bid
- 9.95
- Ask
- 10.25
- Low
- 9.95
- High
- 9.95
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.61%
- Year Change
- 0.30%