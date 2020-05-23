Milky Way MT4

The indicator MilkyWay is calculating and draws a blue or red ribbon as a trend and as a filter.

In case the price is moving inside the ribbon you should not enter the market.

In case you see a blue trend and the current price is above the blue ribbon than this is a good time to go Long.

In case you see a red trend and the current price is below the red ribbon than this is a good time to go Short.

Only 1 input parameter: nBars = 500; - number of Bars where the ribbon will appears.