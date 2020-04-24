Trigger Bands MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 2.8
- Updated: 24 April 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator shows bands (flexible corridor) for a current price movement and the change of trend. The indicator can be used on any time frames and currency pairs.
The following input parameters can be easily changed for your needs:
- nPeriod = 13; - number of bars which the indicator will use for calculation
- Deviation = 1.618; - coefficient for bands distance from the middle line
- MaShift = 0; - shift from current bar