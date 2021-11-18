Nine Lives of CCI MT5

This indicator shows Commodity Channel Index (CCI) data from 9 currency pairs by your choice for all 9 Time Frames.

If a digital value of the CCI is less or equal to DnLevel = -100 (or whatever number you decided to put) then a Green square will appear. This is potentially an oversold condition and maybe a good time to go Long.

If a digital value of the CCI is greater or equal to UpLevel = 100 (or whatever number you decided to put) then a Red square will appear. This is potentially an overbought condition and maybe a good time to go Short.

If a digital value of the CCI is between an UpLevel and a DnLevel then a Gray square will appear.





Input parameters

From Symb1 to Symb9 - you may change any of this Symbol to any legal currency pair existed on your platform.

to you may change any of this Symbol to any legal currency pair existed on your platform. cPeriod = 14; - averaging period for the CCI.

= 14; - averaging period for the CCI. appPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; - applied price for the CCI.

= PRICE_CLOSE; - applied price for the CCI. UpLevel = 100; - overbought level.

= 100; - overbought level. DnLevel = -100; - oversold level.

= -100; - oversold level. SymbColor = clrWhite; - you may change the color of all labels.





Attention

Before using this indicator you have to open all charts (all TF) for all 9 currency pairs.