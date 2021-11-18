Nine Lives of CCI MT5

This indicator shows Commodity Channel Index (CCI) data from 9 currency pairs by your choice for all 9 Time Frames.

If a digital value of the CCI is less or equal to DnLevel = -100 (or whatever number you decided to put) then a Green square will appear. This is potentially an oversold condition and maybe a good time to go Long.

If a digital value of the CCI is greater or equal to UpLevel = 100 (or whatever number you decided to put) then a Red square will appear. This is potentially an overbought condition and maybe a good time to go Short.

If a digital value of the CCI is between an UpLevel and a DnLevel then a Gray square will appear.


Input parameters

  • From Symb1 to Symb9 - you may change any of this Symbol to any legal currency pair existed on your platform.
  • cPeriod = 14; - averaging period for the CCI.
  • appPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; - applied price for the CCI.
  • UpLevel = 100; - overbought level.
  • DnLevel = -100; - oversold level.
  • SymbColor = clrWhite; - you may change the color of all labels.


Attention

Before using this indicator you have to open all charts (all TF) for all 9 currency pairs.

