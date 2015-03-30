Openpip is a scalper Expert Advisor to be used on low-spread accounts (mainly for ECN accounts or for zero-spread accounts). The Expert Advisor includes a limit on the size of the spread, with which positions are opened. Contains trailing stop functions (hidden mode is used, when the stop loss is invisible to the broker) and averaging functions, which can optionally be disabled. Openpip executes a huge amount of deals, which has a positive effect on rebates.

Deal opening algorithm is based on the reverse system of stop-loss, that is, the orders are opened after the number of points specified in open_points from the current price. Recommended spread size <= 5.





Settings