Optimize before back test and use. Get the stop Loss and Take profit on the optimizer right for pip/point values.

No EA will turn hundreds into millions in short periods, this is a lie. Not many EA's trade 1 min charts, let alone for Gold. This EA is unique and trades XAU/USD on 1 min time frames using candlesticks and Commodity Channel Index. Adjust the inputs accordingly, optimize. Use a VPS to trade by or just use for day trading purposes. Recommended for day trading but try for different setting and time frames if you choose to do so.





OPTIMIZE WHEN NEED FOR YOUR USE. EA's NEED CONTINUAL OPTIMIZING FOR BEST RESULTS and don't forget to account for spreads and slippage in optimization.

A set file is on the comments for a test is out of date, make another optimization.