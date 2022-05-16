Gold M1
- Experts
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Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 3.2
- Activations: 5
Optimize before back test and use. Get the stop Loss and Take profit on the optimizer right for pip/point values.
No EA will turn hundreds into millions in short periods, this is a lie. Not many EA's trade 1 min charts, let alone for Gold. This EA is unique and trades XAU/USD on 1 min time frames using candlesticks and Commodity Channel Index. Adjust the inputs accordingly, optimize. Use a VPS to trade by or just use for day trading purposes. Recommended for day trading but try for different setting and time frames if you choose to do so.
OPTIMIZE WHEN NEED FOR YOUR USE. EA's NEED CONTINUAL OPTIMIZING FOR BEST RESULTS and don't forget to account for spreads and slippage in optimization.
- A set file is on the comments for a test is out of date, make another optimization.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Hypothetical Results Disclaimer
THESE RESULTS ARE BASED ON SIMULATED OR HYPOTHETICAL PERFORMANCE RESULTS THAT HAVE CERTAIN INHERENT LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE THE RESULTS SHOWN IN AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, THESE RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, BECAUSE THESE TRADES HAVE NOT ACTUALLY BEEN EXECUTED, THESE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR OVER-COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY. SIMULATED OR HYPOTHETICAL TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFITS OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THESE BEING SHOWN.
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