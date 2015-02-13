Among various methods of technical analysis of the Forex market, wave analysis used to be the basic one. Anyway, when it comes to the price change over a period of time, we are dealing with waves. According to Elliott's theory, waves are formed in a fractal way. On the same principle MT4 indicator "Just Waves" marks up waves of different levels (up to 8) and creates graphic lines that indicate the beginning and ending points of the waves.

"Just Waves" offers an objective criterion of a wave, thereby uncovering tremendous opportunities not only for traders but also for programmers, developers of trading systems and analyzers. It was created in order to help people get rid of routine actions the robot is able to do as much as possible, and focus attention on the decision-making process.

Settings

Level - number of wave levels (0-7)

VLine - if true, the indicator starts working from the bar, which has a vertical line

SelectableWaves - opportunity to remove the selection by clicking waves and to hide them from the list of objects.

opportunity to draw waves in the background. Mode: - 0: waves are drawn based on a fixed timeframe

- 1: waves are drawn based on the current timeframe

You can also set the color and width of the wave lines.





Code example for waves counting:


