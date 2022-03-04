Secreto is a fundamental technical indicator that allows you to assess the current market situation in order to enter the market of the selected currency pair in a trend and with minimal risk. It basically uses the process of identifying the rate of change in price growth and allows you to find entry and exit points from the market. The indicator can be used with an optimal risk-to-reward ratio, it shows good signals. Uses two options for settings. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. The probability of a successful trend is not very bad! The indicator can be used both for pipsing on short periods and for long-term trading. This indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers.





One of the biggest challenges traders face is finding the right trading system for them. The Secreto indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side, thanks to it you will know when this happens, it will notify you. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.