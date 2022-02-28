Candle Time Remaining

5

This indicator show candle time remaining.

The remaining time of the candle is calculated every 200 milliseconds.

1. You can set x (horizontal), y (vertical) of text.

2. You can set font, color, size of text.

3. You can remove the text without having to remove the indicator from the chart.

The remaining time of the candle depends on the timeframe of the chart with the indicator.



Reviews 3
SandPaddict
129
SandPaddict 2022.09.24 18:23 
 

Works perfectly. Does exactly what it says. Thank you Nguyen!

YetAnotherOne
24
YetAnotherOne 2022.03.11 07:09 
 

Works great!

Reply to review