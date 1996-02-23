VolatilityexpertEA

This EA is specifically for Volatility and Step Index .



which are famous as ( BOOM & CRASH markets) .





This Ea have several inputs that i though should be talk upon ->





equity_profit_ = 20; // Restart the EA after this $ profit

equity_loss_ = 20; // Restart the EA after this $ Loss

EA_close_Minutes_dollor_profit = 0; // This much minutes to stop EA after profit

EA_close_Minutes_dollor_loss = 0; // This much minutes to stop EA after Loss





Buy_trade = true;

Sell_trade = true;

(These 2 are self explanatory really)





double BUFFER = 0; // You can try this varies between 0 -10 as you want





SL_Need = false; // If Stop loss is needed then true else false

SL will be for BUY trade -> (Low of previous candle)

SL will be for SELL trade -> (High of previous candle)

Else we have a different kind of Stop-loss on Total Trades (Equity Dollar Stop-loss)





EA to close all trades when this much open Profit reaches

Profit = 4; // Total PROFIT of all open trades

Loss = -2 ; // Total LOSS of all open trades



EA to close Every trade when that trade reached this much open Profit ->



Minimun_profit = 0.5; // Profit of Per open trade only









I hope this will be fine and usable by all of you guys