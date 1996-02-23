VolatilityexpertEA

This EA is specifically for Volatility and Step Index .

which are famous as ( BOOM & CRASH markets) .



This Ea have several inputs that i though should be talk upon -> 


 equity_profit_ = 20;   // Restart the EA after this $ profit 

 equity_loss_ = 20;    // Restart the EA after this $ Loss 

 EA_close_Minutes_dollor_profit = 0;   // This much minutes to stop EA after profit 

 EA_close_Minutes_dollor_loss = 0;  // This much minutes to stop EA after Loss 


Buy_trade = true;

Sell_trade = true;

(These 2 are self explanatory really)


 double BUFFER = 0;   // You can try this varies between 0 -10  as you want 


SL_Need = false;    // If Stop loss is needed then true else false 

SL will be for BUY  trade -> (Low of previous candle)

SL will be for SELL trade -> (High of previous candle)

Else we have a different kind of Stop-loss on Total Trades (Equity Dollar Stop-loss)


EA to close all trades when this much open Profit reaches

Profit = 4;    //  Total PROFIT of all open trades 

 Loss = -2  ;  //  Total LOSS of all open trades


EA to close Every trade when that trade reached this much open Profit  -> 

 Minimun_profit = 0.5; // Profit of Per open trade only 



I hope this will be fine and usable by all of you guys 

