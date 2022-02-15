Scalping channel - indicator of price movement direction. Where the channel looks, the price moves there. When the channel looks down and the price is at the top of the channel, we open a sell trade. When the channel looks up and the price is at the bottom of the channel, we open a buy deal. This is a simple scalping strategy for intraday trading on M1, M5, M15, M30 timeframes.

Everyone who buys this indicator will receive a scalper robot as a gift, which trades on this indicator automatically.



If you trade this trading strategy manually, you will receive from 7 to 35 signals every day. That is, you can open from 7 to 35 trades every day. The indicator works well on GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, CADUSD, EURJPY, EURCAD currency pairs. Also, this indicator shows signals well on BTC cryptocurrencies and others.