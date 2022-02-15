Scalping channel
- Indicators
- Andrey Kozak
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 15 February 2022
- Activations: 20
Scalping channel - indicator of price movement direction. Where the channel looks, the price moves there. When the channel looks down and the price is at the top of the channel, we open a sell trade. When the channel looks up and the price is at the bottom of the channel, we open a buy deal. This is a simple scalping strategy for intraday trading on M1, M5, M15, M30 timeframes.
Everyone who buys this indicator will receive a scalper robot as a gift, which trades on this indicator automatically.
If you trade this trading strategy manually, you will receive from 7 to 35 signals every day. That is, you can open from 7 to 35 trades every day. The indicator works well on GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, CADUSD, EURJPY, EURCAD currency pairs. Also, this indicator shows signals well on BTC cryptocurrencies and others.
Indicator settings:
- period_line - this parameter indicates the width of the channel and calculates the sensitivity of the channel to minimal price changes.