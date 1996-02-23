MarketMakerMT5

OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE.

*UPDATE: This can be traded one on pair. Just have the TP more than the SL. And have one side with a larger lot size than the other.

Automate supply and demand trading. Make a market. Create your own optimization.





Read and understand before posting negativity. Take responsibility for your own trading.



This EA was made and inspired by the popular supply and demand indicator everyone sells and mimics. The EA continues trading and hedging, making a market. Can be traded on non-hedging accounts too. One needs to assess risks and use time frames, lot sizes, hedging capabilities. I have traded it around a month total off and on and on multiple pairs at once.

Concept of the system:

The EA trades the supply and demand levels. The levels change so the EA will continue to trade new levels. Distributing among many pairs with lower lots is a feature in the system. Large drawdown is to be avoided while keeping a steady gain. SL can be used but the hedged aspects I explained to allow for this to be an option. The drawdown I am getting with small lots over many pairs is 4% and this is with no SL. Larger lots are showing 6%. So the smaller size is conservative and the larger is more aggressive. These are the reasons to keep the lots traded lower compared to the balance. The trades need room to develop.



Features:

Trade count

Fixed lots

Volume upper limit

Stop Loss

Take profit



