MTF Force Index with alert for MT4

4

Highly configurable Force Index indicator.

Features:

  • Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup)
  • Multi timeframe ability
  • Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes)
  • Linear interpolation and histogram mode options
  • Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also)
  • Adjustable Levels

Parameters:

  • Force Index Timeframe: You can set the current or a higher timeframes for Force Index.
  • Force Index Bar Shift: you can set the offset of the line drawing
  • Force Index period / MA mode: Force Index parameters.
  • Stepless (Linear Interpolation): Turn on/off the linear interpolation (with multi timeframe mode on lower timeframe).
  • Show Indicator Levels: Turn on/off the level showing.
  • Adjust Level of Force Index: Adjust the Force Index levels.
  • Enable or Disable All Alert Functions: Turn on/off all alert functions.
  • Enable alerts for middle level: Turn on/off alert functions for middle level.
  • Alert if... : You can enable/disable various alert events (for crosses, direction changes at after candle closed/before candle closes).
  • Specify a short message for you to identify which indicator is alerting: Specify a short message for you to identity which indicator alerted.
  • Alert via email: Switchable alert mode.
  • Alert via push notification: Switchable alert mode.
  • Alert via popup window: Switchable alert mode. 
  • Alert with sound: Switchable alert mode.
  • Choose sound file for sound alert: Select sound file for sound alert.
  • Color mode: Switchable color mode (Simple Color, Only direction, Direction with levels, Only Levels)
  • Draw Force Index line in histogram mode: Draws Force Index Line with line or histogram mode.
  • Color 1 of Force Index line, Color 2 of  Force Index lineColor 3 of  Force Index lineColor 4 of  Force Index line: Set colors.
  • Width of  Force Index line: Style setting.
  • Style of Force Index line: Style setting.


Reviews
UrbancKlemen
14
UrbancKlemen 2025.05.03 19:23 
 

missing alarm on value of index

Krisztian Kenedi
74356
