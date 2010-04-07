KlickTrader allows you to visualize your trade before you place it.

Whether you want to Buy or Sell at market or as pending orders, see the deal levels (entry, SL and TP) before you risk it.

You can move around the deal levels on the chart, while numbers for risk, potential profit and lotsize adjust automatically.

You can klick on OrderType to easily rotate between Market, Stop, and Limit order.

KlickTrader includes your choice between fixed lotsize and automatic lotsize calculation for easy money management.

It's easy and intuitive to use.

A must-have tool for all day and swing traders.



