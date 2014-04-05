Maxminza

MAXMINZA is a channel indicator showing the maximum and minimum values ​​on any timeframe for a certain period (number of candles). This indicator creates a channel that predicts where the price will tend to reach (the opposite side of the channel). The indicator is multi-timeframe, it can consider the spread for plotting. The indicator does not redraw. This indicator goes well with another channel indicator TB5 Channel.

Values:

The number of candles is the period for which the channel is calculated, the default is 100 candles.

Consider the spread — consider the spread or not when building a channel. (When a large border is broken and an ask, the indicator makes a delay so as not to immediately redraw the low).

The filtering delta in pips is the size of the spread that will be considered when building the channel.

Wishing everyone successful trading!


