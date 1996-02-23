Auto Adjustment Trade MT5

This Expert Advisor adjusts to changes in the movement of the currency pair on history and automatically optimizes some parameters to follow the changes in the market. It calculates which candles, levels and indicator readings are most suitable for a given period of history and finds the parameters for opening a position at the moment. This allows you to optimize the parameters manually less often and trade longer without losses despite market changes. However, not all parameters are automatically optimized, it is necessary to set the deviations of indicators from the best value for the EA to open a deal. The larger these deviations, the more trades there are usually, but then profitability may decrease. too few transactions on history may not be profitable in real trading. First, try to find such parameters for your account, currency pair and timeframe, so that there are a lot of transactions in history and they are more often profitable, then the adviser will adjust to the market on its own. Examples of initial settings (made on Meta Quotes quotes) will be in discussions.

The Expert Advisor can work on different currency pairs and timeframes. Sets a stop to the deal and can change it by parabolic.





Input parameters