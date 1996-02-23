Auto Adjustment Trade MT5
- Experts
- Alexander Nikolaev
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This Expert Advisor adjusts to changes in the movement of the currency pair on history and automatically optimizes some parameters to follow the changes in the market. It calculates which candles, levels and indicator readings are most suitable for a given period of history and finds the parameters for opening a position at the moment. This allows you to optimize the parameters manually less often and trade longer without losses despite market changes. However, not all parameters are automatically optimized, it is necessary to set the deviations of indicators from the best value for the EA to open a deal. The larger these deviations, the more trades there are usually, but then profitability may decrease. too few transactions on history may not be profitable in real trading. First, try to find such parameters for your account, currency pair and timeframe, so that there are a lot of transactions in history and they are more often profitable, then the adviser will adjust to the market on its own. Examples of initial settings (made on Meta Quotes quotes) will be in discussions.
The Expert Advisor can work on different currency pairs and timeframes. Sets a stop to the deal and can change it by parabolic.
Input parameters
- Lots - lot size (if 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage of free funds on the account);
- Percent - percentage of free margin to open each new trade (works when Lots=0);
- OrdersComments - comment on deals;
- OrdersFilling - changing the method of order execution (some brokers may not support all methods);
- Slippage - slippage (maximum allowable price deviation);
- MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a deal (so that a deal is opened when the spread is not higher than this value);
- Magic - a unique identifier (you need to make it different if several Expert Advisors are running in one terminal);
- OpenOrdersDelayBars - delay between opening the next deal;
- StopLoss - order closing price when the loss level is reached;
- TakeProfit - order closing price when profit level is reached;
- EnableAutoClose - automatic closing of orders in case of reverse signal;
- TrailingStopValue - trailing stop value in points, (0 - not used);
- StopToParabolicStep - parabolic step for trailing stop (0 - do not use);
- History - the number of history bars for automatic optimization of the Expert Advisor (no more than 5000);
- TPRatio - take profit ratio for optimization;
- SLRatio - stop loss ratio for optimization;
- DeviationRSI - deviations of the RSI indicator from the best optimized value;
- PeriodRSI - period of the RSI indicator;
- DeviationAC - deviations of the Accelerator Oscillator indicator from the best optimized value;
- DeviationAO - deviations of the Awesome Oscillator indicator from the best optimized value;
- AnalysisDelay - delay between automatic optimizations (the smaller the delay, the more frequent automatic optimization, but the testing takes longer);
- DeviationADX - deviations of the ADX indicator from the best optimized value;
- PeriodADX - ADX indicator period;
- CandlesVolume - number of candles for volume comparison;
- PeriodADX2 - period of the second ADX indicator;
- MinLevelADX2 - minimum level of the second ADX indicator;
- MaxLevelADX2 - maximum level of the second ADX indicator;
- MinuteOpen - minute of opening a deal;
- TradingStartHour - trading start hour;
- TradingEndHour - trading end hour;
- EnableInfo - show some information.