Bella is one of the most popular indicators that allows you to timely identify a trend reversal, get an early entry point and pinpoint the place of profit taking. The Bella indicator implements the main idea of ​​the trader and generates a point of entry into the market in the direction of the trend.





Bella is used when there are additional indicators. To filter such signals, you can use the same indicator on older timeframes. Thus, the work with the indicator is improved, while maintaining its advantage of early entry in the direction of the trend.



