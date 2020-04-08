Iron condor strategy

Forex indicator "iron condor strategy" allows you to apply a very well-known strategy of options in the forex market. With the help of this indicator, you will know when to open a buy deal and when to open a sell deal. The "iron condor strategy" indicator shows you this information using the arrows on the chart. This will allow you to get information in which direction you need to open a deal by looking at the indicator signals in 5 seconds. Instead of analyzing the chart for an hour, now you just need to look at the chart for 5 seconds, and you will receive all the information you need to trade.

Trading strategy with the "iron condor strategy" indicator:

  • red arrow - sell. TakeProfit 15 points. StopLoss 25 pips.
  • blue arrow - buy. TakeProfit 15 points. StopLoss 25 pips.


Settings of the "iron condor strategy" indicator:

  • period - period. We increase the distance between the signals.
  • bars - the number of bars on the chart where signals will be displayed.
