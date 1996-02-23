Expert system BotMFI.





The most important characteristics for an expert are the ability to predict, that is, potential profit in the future, and not in the optimization period. To do this, you can simply check the Expert Advisor, cycle it through history in two stages. The first stage is optimization and sampling (according to one invariable rule). The second stage is the sweep. Thus, you can cycle through several times and draw conclusions. In this case, for optimization, an interval of one week is taken, for work too. The results are excellent, check it yourself. The file for optimization is presented in the discussion.





This EA works with any Forex pair. The signal is generated using the classic MFI indicator. For cyclical re-optimization, optimization is performed for one week on a 1-minute chart, the predicted running time before re-optimization is also one week. Optimize by custom parameters. For long optimization, the timeframe is one hour.





Key characteristics. These are the system parameters for login. For entry, an algorithm for analyzing the speed and acceleration of ticks is used.





PeriodSignal - The period on which the indicator works.

SignalBar - Signal bar of the indicator.

Period - The period of the indicator itself.