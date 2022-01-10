RSI ma Multi index
- Indicators
- Vu Thi Tam
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
This is a custom RSI of MA indicator consisting of 8 indices: AUDindex, NZDindex, CADindex, EURindex, CHFindex, GBPindex, USDindex and JPYindex.
It can run on Forex brokers' servers having 28 currency pairs. No repaint.
- When one of the 8 indices turns upwards, sell the strongest pair.
- When one of the 8 indices turns downwards, buy the lowest pair.
+ For newbies: Best trading has been detected on H1 chart in Euro session and US session to
avoid sideways market Or use timeframe M5/M15 on US session for scalping Dollar Index.
+ When you know how to compare indexes to choose the best currency pair for trading
, you can trade at any time with any pair.
Default setup
- The product has Sound Alert USDindex=true (for trading on major pairs). You can turn Sound Alert on and off with two index index.
- SoundAlert EURindex=false
- SoundAlert USDindex=true
Before the first use, right click and select Show All in Market Watch. If it does not show all 8 index lines, please wait a moment.