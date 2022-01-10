RSI ma Multi index

This is a custom RSI of MA indicator consisting of 8 indices: AUDindex, NZDindex, CADindex, EURindex, CHFindex, GBPindex, USDindex and JPYindex.

It can run on Forex brokers' servers having 28 currency pairs. No repaint.



When one of the 8 indices turns upwards, sell the strongest pair.

When one of the 8 indices turns downwards, buy the lowest pair.





+ For newbies: Best trading has been detected on H1 chart in Euro session and US session to

avoid sideways market Or use timeframe M5/M15 on US session for scalping Dollar Index.

+ When you know how to compare indexes to choose the best currency pair for trading

, you can trade at any time with any pair.





The product has Sound Alert USDindex=true (for trading on major pairs). You can turn Sound Alert on and off with two index index.

SoundAlert EURindex=false

SoundAlert USDindex=true

Before the first use, right click and select Show All in Market Watch. If it does not show all 8 index lines, please wait a moment.



