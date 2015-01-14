Fractals Support Resistance MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 5.24
- Updated: 7 February 2023
- Activations: 5
This indicator shows arrows as Support and Resistance from current time frame (Yellow arrows) and 2 higher TF by your choice
(TF2 = Aqua arrows, TF3 = Magenta arrows and TF4 = Blue arrows).
When all 3 color arrows are appearing in the same place then this is a good time to enter a new position.
Inputs
- NumOfBars - number of Bars where the indicator will show all arrows;
- DistanceArrow - you can increase the distance (vertically) between arrows especially on higher TF.
Extremely good indicator of reversals. You wait until top or bottom its made, you confirm it with TDI or Stochastics, and set to go!