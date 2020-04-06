Real Forex EA
- Experts
- Harun Celik
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Real Forex EA is fully automatic EA that works with candle based strategies.
It uses Weekly, Daily, 4-hour, and 1-hour time periods.
Strategies are built on finding the right entry points.
EA has 5 different TP strategies. It works with 10 symbols.
EA has both single mode and multimode feature.
If the drawdown is low, it works in single mode. If the drawdown is high, both single mode and multi mode work at the same time.
Recommendations and features
- It works in the H1 timeframe.
- Symbols= EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, AUDUSD, USDCHF
- Recommended Minimum balance is $3000
- We recommend a minimum of $3000 and 0.01 lots for 10 symbols.
Security mode= Under standard conditions, EA works in single mode. So each symbol works in itself. In any case, if the drawdown goes up, multi-mode will be active. In this way, the symbols that are in good condition help the symbols that are in bad condition. For example, things go wrong with the EURUSD symbol. When the Multiple mode is activated, the symbols that are in good condition will start to rescue the orders of the EURUSD symbol. When the situation returns to normal, they mind their own business.
Parameters
- =====Magic Number Setting========
- Magic Number= It is the special number written for their orders. Thanks to your magic number, you can use your account with different EA's. Orders do not mix.
- =========Pair Setting==========
- Pair Select= You need to select symbols from this section. Specify which symbol you will use here.
- ========Fixed Lot Setting======
- Fixed Lot= This is for using fixed lots. Auto lot is disabled if the fixed lot is greater than zero.
- =======Automatic Lot Setting======
- Balance= Balance section used to calculate Auto Lot
- Auto Lot= Amount of lot required to calculate the initial
- When you write Balance 3000 Auto lot 0.01 in this section, the lot amount will calculate 0.01 lot for 3000$. It increases automatically according to your account balance.
- ======Security Mode======
- Drawdown %= Multiple mode will be active if the percentage of your account drop exceeds this. It switches to the mode of operation mentioned above.