Real Forex EA is fully automatic EA that works with candle based strategies.

It uses Weekly, Daily, 4-hour, and 1-hour time periods.

Strategies are built on finding the right entry points.

EA has 5 different TP strategies. It works with 10 symbols.

EA has both single mode and multimode feature.

If the drawdown is low, it works in single mode. If the drawdown is high, both single mode and multi mode work at the same time.









Recommendations and features

It works in the H1 timeframe .

. Symbols= EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, AUDUSD, USDCHF

Recommended Minimum balance is $3000

We recommend a minimum of $3000 and 0.01 lots for 10 symbols.

Security mode= Under standard conditions, EA works in single mode. So each symbol works in itself. In any case, if the drawdown goes up, multi-mode will be active. In this way, the symbols that are in good condition help the symbols that are in bad condition. For example, things go wrong with the EURUSD symbol. When the Multiple mode is activated, the symbols that are in good condition will start to rescue the orders of the EURUSD symbol. When the situation returns to normal, they mind their own business.





Parameters