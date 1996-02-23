Forgotten Technology MT5

Professional robot Forgotten Technology, which implements the classic trading strategy. The signal is generated when the Alligator's trend changes. When the Jaw, Teeth and Lips are closed or intertwined, the Alligator is about to sleep or is already asleep. When he sleeps, his hunger increases - the longer he sleeps, the more hungry he will be when he wakes up. When he wakes up, the first thing he does is open his Mouth and start yawning. Then he begins to smell the smell of food: bull meat or bear meat, and begins to hunt for him. When the Alligator is completely full, he begins to lose interest in food-price (Balance Lines converge) - this is the time to take profit.

The Expert Advisor handles errors correctly and works reliably in the market. Works with capital from $ 100! It is important to choose the direction of work either in two directions, or only for the purchase or for the sale. The signal can also be inverted. The Expert Advisor uses basic concepts: breakeven, trailing, stop loss and take profit, as well as closing on the opposite signal. And an important function, the correct calculation of risk. There is no function of exiting with a single lot, the concept of risk is used, stop-loss is mandatory, since the lot is counted from it relative to the allowable losses for a given risk.

Parameter overview:
  • Magic - Magic number, arbitrary integer.
  • BaseTF - The period during which the Expert Advisor works.
  • Risk - The risk that we enter into the market is set as a percentage of losses from the total deposit, the lot is determined relative to the stop loss and acceptable losses when the stop loss is reached.
  • LimitMaxLot - Lot limit.
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss.
  • TakeProfit - TakeProfit.
  • Trailing Start - Trawl start level, 0 - off.
  • JawsPeriod - The JawsPeriod.
  • JawsShift - JawsShift offset.
  • TeethPeriod - TeethPeriod.
  • TeethShift - TeethShift offset.
  • LipsPeriod - LipsPeriod period.
  • LipshShift - LipshShift offset.
  • Method - Method.
  • AppliedPrice - Applying to price.


