AW Bollinder Bands EA MT5

Fully automated trading robot based on the signals of the standard Bollinger Bands indicator. The EA has built-in functions for automatic lot calculation and an intelligent trailing system. When the market moves in the opposite direction, an averaging system from pending orders is applied.

MT4 version -> HERE

Advantages:



Fully automated system

Customizable indicator parameters

Built-in automatic lot calculation

Intuitive setup

Multiplier setting

Built-in trailing system

Strategy:



The main idea of the indicator is to detect sharp deviations from the average line and at the moment of return, the indicator will give a signal to return to the average value

The indicator is presented as three lines. The middle line is the moving average. The upper and lower lines are the middle lines shifted by a certain number of deviations (for example, by 2), the magnitude of the deviations is regulated by volatility. The width of the bands is adjusted based on volatility, the width decreases during the most stable periods. Bollinger bands create a corridor within which 95% should be prices and only 5% go beyond

The recommended period is from 13 to 24, the most common is 20

The recommended deviation is from 2 to 5, the more popular value is 2 or 3

Market Entry:

The EA trades on the return of the price to the average value. That is, after the candle leaves the channel, the adviser will trade in the direction of the price returning back to the average value

When the price breaks through the lower lines from below and comes back, it is a signal to buy. When the price breaks the upper line and comes back, it is a sell signal.

Exit from a position:

After the adviser opens an order:

1 - If the position goes in a profitable direction, then the trailing stop is activated. The position will be closed using the smart trailing system

2 - If the position goes into a loss-making direction, then the averaging function is applied using pending orders

Input settings:



LOTS SETTINGS

Size of the first order - Volume to open an order

Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot

BOLLINGER BANDS INPUTS

Period Bollinger Bands - The period of the indicator, the higher the value, the stricter the signals (recommended values are from 13 to 24)

Deviation Bollinger Bands - Deviation for the upper and lower lines of the indicator (recommended values are from 2 to 5)

Shift Bollinger Bands - adjustment to shift the indicator

Applied Price Bolinger Bands - Setting Applied Prices

Signals Order - Adjustment of signalsfor indicators

AVERAGING SETTINGS

Multiplier for size of orders - Volume multiplier for pending orders, each next order in the grid will be larger by this factor

Step for pending orders - Adjustment of the step between orders in the basket of pending positions, measured in points

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

Trailing Start - After opening a market order when passing this volume of points, Trailing will be set for the order, measured in points

Trailing Step - After passing the specified step, Trailing will follow the price

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum slippage in points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum spread in points - Maximum allowable spread for opening orders

Maximum size of orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots

Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowable number of orders of the same type

ADVISOR SETTINGS

Orders Magic number - MagicNumber of EA orders

Comments of the EA's orders - Comment for EA's orders

Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow to open OP_BUY orders

Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow to open OP_SELL orders

Allow to open new orders after close - Allow to send new orders after closing

Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font size in panel - adjusting the font size on the panel



