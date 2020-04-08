Wonderfuls

The Wonderful trend technical indicator is used to analyze price movements in the Forex market. It is very practical in that it forms arrows in places where buy signals appear, or, conversely, sell signals. The indicator helps to analyze the market at a selected time interval. He defines the mainstream. The Driver trend indicator makes it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and get a good result.





Naturally, do not forget that any indicator is only an assistant, and not a magic tool, by the will of which you will become fabulously rich. In general, the whole point of trading comes down to probability, somewhere it is more, and somewhere it is less. Use the indicator as you see fit.





Unfortunately, many novice traders forget about this, they see a potential grail in each indicator, which is not worth doing at all. No indicator will ever tell where the price will go, we cannot know this.