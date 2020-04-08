The Chamberlain indicator calculates the saturation levels of the price chart. A signal to exit the oversold area is a buy signal. A signal to exit the overbought area is a sell signal. Usually, you need to set the relative values ​​for the overbought and oversold levels Bottom and Top - for this indicator. Analyzes the state of the market, the phase of its movement and largely determines the success of a trader in his difficult work. Many newcomers who first enter the market are often more fortunate than a professional who has spent years learning. The reason for this phenomenon is the unconscious fall of newcomers into the trend, when, even without any indicators, it becomes clear where the market is heading. But the Chamberlain indicator will give you stability if you stick to its signals. And you will be able to distinguish between work and emotional component. Just look at the screenshots and you yourself will determine the principles of working with the indicator.