The ForexFerrari indicator shows on the chart the main trend at the moment in the market. A change in direction, in terms of market fundamentals, means a shift in trading interest towards sellers or buyers. If we do not take into account speculative surges, which, as a result, do not affect the general trend, then the moment of a real “break” is always preceded by a certain period of struggle between “bulls” and “bears” at this time, the trend reversal indicator should attract the attention of the trader. The main purpose of the indicator is to assess the market. Red dots indicate that the priority should be to open positions on SELL. Blue color indicates that it is time for BUY trades. The indicator is very convenient and easy to use. The indicator is universal. It is applied at any time interval. You can use the indicator to trade different assets. The tool is perfect for Forex trading. It is actively used for trading in the commodity, commodity and stock markets.