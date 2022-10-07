Position Tracking
- Utilities
- Maksim Efimov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Assistant that helps your to accompany open orders using a built-in algorithm. Allows you to open buy or sell orders by clicking the button in the information panel on the main chart window.
The desired position volume in a trade is calculated in three ways:
- Automatically, depending on the volume of the balance.
- Specified manually.
- Depending on the level of risk per trade and the Stop Loss value.
Stop Loss can be specified in three ways:
- The maximum or minimum price for a certain number of bars (candles).
- Specify the size of the Stop Loss in points.
- Using the function of setting Stop Loss along the line. Allows you to set the required Stop Loss value in advance with a line on the chart, get additional information and open a deal with a set stop level.
When a position is opened, a series of three orders is created with the total lot divided by a deal in a specified proportion:
- Take Profit of the first order is set at the Stop Loss level.
- Take Profit of the second order is set at the level of the SL / TP ratio. The ratio is set in the settings.
- Take profit is not set for the third order in the series.
After opening a deal, the tracking mechanism is activated, the settings of which can be set in advance.
An open deal is supported in two modes:
- Aggressive - Stop Loss is moved to the breakeven level after the second order in the series is closed with the specified Take Profit to Stop Loss ratio.
- Conservative - Stop Loss is moved to the breakeven level after closing the first order in the series with Take Profit equal to the Stop Loss level.
Function Description:
Trailing stop of the last order in a series:Enables the trailing mechanism for the last order in a series at a specified distance from the price with a specified step.
Close all orders:It allows you to close all open orders for this instrument with one button.
Additionally, the following information is displayed on the panels in the main chart window:
- Market information (current instrument, timeframe, price, spread value).
- Account information (balance, equity, free margin level, percentage of growth or decline for open transactions, current profit / loss for this instrument).
- Information about the current settings.
Optimized for currency pairs, commodity market (BRN, WTI), spot metals (Gold, Silver).