Position Tracking

Assistant that helps your to accompany open orders using a built-in algorithm. Allows you to open buy or sell orders by clicking the button in the information panel on the main chart window.

The desired position volume in a trade is calculated in three ways:
  1. Automatically, depending on the volume of the balance.
  2. Specified manually.
  3. Depending on the level of risk per trade and the Stop Loss value.

Stop Loss can be specified in three ways:
  1. The maximum or minimum price for a certain number of bars (candles).
  2. Specify the size of the Stop Loss in points.
  3. Using the function of setting Stop Loss along the line. Allows you to set the required Stop Loss value in advance with a line on the chart, get additional information and open a deal with a set stop level.
When a position is opened, a series of three orders is created with the total lot divided by a deal in a specified proportion:
  1. Take Profit of the first order is set at the Stop Loss level.
  2. Take Profit of the second order is set at the level of the SL / TP ratio. The ratio is set in the settings.
  3. Take profit is not set for the third order in the series.

After opening a deal, the tracking mechanism is activated, the settings of which can be set in advance.

An open deal is supported in two modes:

  • Aggressive - Stop Loss is moved to the breakeven level after the second order in the series is closed with the specified Take Profit to Stop Loss ratio.
  • Conservative - Stop Loss is moved to the breakeven level after closing the first order in the series with Take Profit equal to the Stop Loss level.

Function Description:

Trailing stop of the last order in a series:Enables the trailing mechanism for the last order in a series at a specified distance from the price with a specified step.
Close all orders:It allows you to close all open orders for this instrument with one button.


Additionally, the following information is displayed on the panels in the main chart window:
  • Market information (current instrument, timeframe, price, spread value).
  • Account information (balance, equity, free margin level, percentage of growth or decline for open transactions, current profit / loss for this instrument).
  • Information about the current settings.
Optimized for currency pairs, commodity market (BRN, WTI), spot metals (Gold, Silver).
