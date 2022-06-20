StrengthDashboard

Strength Dashboard is an advanced and easy to use MT4 dashboard indicator that detects and shows latest strength

percentage of each currency during all 28 pairs. It's very good for trend detection and scalping trade even when the

market is flat and range ,it shows each pairs which need to open order in certain direction ,when there is up trend

that pair will be in Green color for buy signal and vice versa for sell signal is in Red color and then the color is in

Grey ,means the market is neutral/flat/range ,in this case it's good for martingale mode only when the market is

neutral .Then it can be used for hedging basket trading to hedge some pairs together to portfolio and reduce the

risk .Thus all 28 pairs should be activated in market watch to get all data .Can be integrated into any

ExpertAdvisor(EA). 

Indicator parameters:

 -Buy Level : Buy signal threshold

 -Sell Level : Sell signal threshold

 -Other settings are for signal alert as true/false option

