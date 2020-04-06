MasterA
- Experts
- Andriy Sydoruk
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
This is a professional trading robot, which implements the modified strategy of trading on average price values. When two moving averages cross each other, a buy or a sell signal is generated. Following which the signal delay algorithm is activated. This algorithm can also cancel a signal. The entry is performed via pending orders. The EA uses such basic concepts as trailing stop, stop loss and take profit, and correctly processes errors and works reliably with the deposit from 100 USD.
Basic Parameters
- Risk — risk (lot is calculated from the balance);
- LimitOrder — maximum number of orders in one direction;
- StopLoss — stop loss;
- tsOrderStop — start of trailing stop of a pending order;
- tsOrderStep — step of trailing stop of a pending order;
- trStep — step parabolic value for trailing stop of a real order;
- trMaximum — maximum parabolic value for trailing stop of a real order;
- JawPeriod — period of the first moving average;
- JawShift — shift of the first moving average;
- LipsPeriod — period of the second moving average;
- LipsShift — shift of the second moving average.