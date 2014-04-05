The intelligent algorithm of the Ikiru indicator accurately detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals and exit levels. Functions with advanced statistical calculation rules improve the overall performance of this indicator. A convenient indicator for technical analysis and is suitable for trading binary options. All entry points are ideally optimal points at which movement changes. Entry points should be used as potential market reversal points.





It is a hybrid trend indicator as it is based on signals from several internal algorithms. The indicator also uses the oscillator algorithm in calculations. The indicator also calculates oversold and overbought levels of a trading instrument. Thus, having all the necessary information, the indicator generates signals when the trend changes.





The indicator displays signals in a simple and accessible form in the form of arrows (when to buy and when to sell). Knowing the entry point of each of the currencies is very important for every forex trader. This indicator measures changes in trend direction for any currency pair and timeframe using a built-in algorithm. Strategy for trading with the trend, filtering and all the necessary functions are built into one tool!