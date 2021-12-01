This application is a close all feature that will allow the user to close all open trades under the chart being used. For an example, if the application is attached to the pair being traded, it will only close those positions. So, if you need to close positions on pairs that is not associated with the active chart, you will need to add the Emergency Stop software to the chart of pairs that you are trading.









**Please note: Data signals that are being sent from your computer, sometimes gets interrupted. In that case, pressing the Emergency Stop button, may require you to press it more than once.