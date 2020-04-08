Klaus is an arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Suitable for trading on small timeframes because it ignores sudden price spikes or corrections in price movement by reducing market noise around the average price. Forex indicator Klaus is a real trading strategy with which you can achieve the desired results. As soon as the Klaus indicator is installed, the main indicators will be recalculated at the price of the traded pair, based on the postulates of technical analysis. In addition, when potential entry points are detected, visual indicators in the form of arrows are shown in the terminal, which is convenient, since it allows you to be aware of when it is possible to open a Forex order profitably.





This indicator was created to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening deals. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies, the Klaus indicator was created to help the trader in this. This indicator is designed to determine the direction of the market trend on the price chart. These are auxiliary tools for technical analysis of the market. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators.