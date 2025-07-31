SC MTF Mfi for MT4 with alert
- Indicators
- Krisztian Kenedi
- Version: 4.4
- Updated: 31 July 2025
Highly configurable MFI indicator.
Features:
- Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup)
- Multi timeframe ability
- Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes)
- Linear interpolation and histogram mode options
- Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also)
- Adjustable Levels
Parameters:
- MFI Timeframe: You can set the current or a higher timeframes for MFI.
- MFI Bar Shift: you can set the offset of the line drawing
- MFI Period, MFI Applied Price: MFI parameters.
- Stepless (Linear Interpolation): Turn on/off the linear interpolation (with multi timeframe mode on lower timeframe).
- Show Indicator Levels: Turn on/off the level showing.
- Adjust High / Low Level of MFI : Adjust the MFI levels.
- Show Middle Level: Shows level at average of high and low levels.
- Enable or Disable All Alert Functions: Turn on/off all alert functions.
- Enable alerts for middle level: Turn on/off alert functions for middle level.
- Alert if... : You can enable/disable various alert events (for crosses, direction changes at after candle closed/before candle closes).
- Specify a short message for you to identify which indicator is alerting: Specify a short message for you to identity which indicator alerted.
- Alert via email: Switchable alert mode.
- Alert via push notification: Switchable alert mode.
- Alert via popup window: Switchable alert mode.
- Alert with sound: Switchable alert mode.
- Choose sound file for sound alert: Select sound file for sound alert.
- Color mode: Switchable color mode (Simple Color, Only direction, Direction with levels, Only Levels)
- Draw MFI line in histogram mode: Draws Cci Line with line or histogram mode.
- Color 1 of MFI line, Color 2 of MFI line, Color 3 of MFI line, Color 4 of MFI line: Set colors.
- Width of MFI line: Style setting.
- Style of MFI line: Style setting.