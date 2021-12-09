The Emerald Tool

The Emerald — your all-in-one Forex edge

Cut through the noise and trade with confidence. The Emerald bundles a real-time Currency Strength Meter, precision trade/directional signals, crystal-clear signal strength, a current-bar countdown, session time converter, alerts and more — all in one lightweight, fast utility you can use across timeframes and markets.

Why it stands out

  • See which currencies are strong and weak at a glance — all 10 major currencies monitored in real time.

  • Instant, professional-grade signals and a clear strength score to back every decision.

  • Never miss a move: countdown timer + session alerts keep you on time for opportunity.

  • Session time converter makes global trading schedules effortless.

  • Lightweight, responsive, and reliable on all timeframes.

  • Built-in support & resistance tools to refine entries and exits.

Who it’s for

  • Day traders who need speed and clarity.

  • Swing traders who want a clean currency-strength edge.

  • Beginners who want a simple, reliable signal system.

  • Pros who want a compact tool that integrates into any workflow.

Quick benefits

  • Faster idea generation — spot high-probability trades in seconds.

  • Trade confidently — signal strength + S/R lines = better filtered entries.

  • Always on-time — countdowns and session alerts so you never miss setups.

Learn more and see screenshots: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746745


Filter:
Kavete
19
Kavete 2021.12.15 18:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review