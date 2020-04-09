TradeCopier for source

If you want something as below:

  1. Sell FOREX trading signal.
  2. Manage multiple accounts.
  3. Follow somebody's trading.

"TradeCopier_source" and "TradeCopier_follow" can help you!

Features:

  • Copying from one source (master) account to multiple follower (slave) accounts.
  • Allow investor (read only) password for the source (master) account.
  • There are no complicated settings and input parameters, everything is easy.
  • Works with different Brokers.
  • Works with different symbols (EURUSD_FX, eurusd_m, etc.).
  • Can copy orders from 4-digits quotes platform to 5-digits quotes platform and vice versa.
  • Allows copying trades between brokers with instant execution and brokers with market execution (ECN).
  • Supports all types of market and pending orders.
  • The lots for follower account is chosen using the ratio of FreeMargin between the source account and the follower account. Minimum and Maximum volume is limited by the platform. It is better than fixed lot size.
  • Copies signals of Expert Advisors as well as Manual trades.
  • "Trading Following Report" is generated for each follow account. The path is "MT5 terminal\MQL5\ File\TradeCopier\".

Usage:

  1. Download "TradeCopier_source" and run it on master terminal (source account).
  2. Download "TradeCopier_follow" and run it on slave terminals (follow accounts).
  3. Be sure allow AutoTraing.

Notice:

If you trade manually or using another EA on a follower account, "TradeCopier_follow" will exit.

It doesn't copy positions/orders which were opened/placed before running "TradeCopier_source" and "TradeCopier_follow".

The price of copied operations on the follower accounts may have ф tiny difference from the source account if they are from different platforms (brokers) or the market is violent.

Old "Trading Following Report" is cleaned and regenerated in 2 cases:

  1. The follower account has been changed.
  2. New week comes up.


