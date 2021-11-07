Mt4 Follow Mt4 Sender

1. This documentary system is a local documentary system, that is, the transmitter and receiver must operate on the same computer. Because MT4 / 5 account can be logged in on multiple computers at the same time, you only need to send the read-only account password to the customer. Local merchandising is very fast and stable because it does not involve the network.





2. It is currently the transmitting end and can work normally when loaded into the chart. In addition, it is necessary to install the receiving end to receive orders, and then enter the MT5 account number of the originating end in the parameter list.





3. Support one to many and one to many and many to many. As long as your computer can run multiple MT4 / MT5, you can run many documents. The same platform can log in to multiple accounts at the same time by copying the installed folder.





4. Support MT4 receiver to receive MT5 transmitter, realize MT4 documentary MT5, and also support MT5 documentary MT5





5. Function introduction:





Support same platform / cross platform merchandising





Support one with many, many with one, many with many





Support forward merchandising





Support fixed quantity documentary





Support proportional quantity tracking





There are four working modes:





1.mt4 documentary MT4





2.mt4 documentary MT5





3.mt5 documentary MT4





4.mt5 documentary MT5





Note: it needs to cooperate with the receiving end to work normally.







