TechnoSig
- Indicators
- Elayari Abderraouf
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is an indicator for MT5 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting.
It can be applied to any financial assets:
- Forex
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Stocks
- Indices
It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it.
How do I trade with the Entry Points Pro indicator?
- Buy and install the indicator in your terminal
- Start trading by receiving signals from the indicator telling you about the ideal moment to enter a trade.
- Enter a trade according to the indicator signals and set a stop loss above the signal candlestick to limit potential losses.
- After the trade is open, try to defend it by resetting the stop-loss order to the breakeven level and avoid any losses if the price goes against you later on.
- If the asset price has gone in the direction we need, we wait and fix the profit.
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74502