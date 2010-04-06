TechnoSig

This is an indicator for MT5 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting.

It can be applied to any financial assets: 

  • Forex
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Metals
  • Stocks
  • Indices  

It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it.

How do I trade with the Entry Points Pro indicator?

  1. Buy and install the indicator in your terminal
  2. Start trading by receiving signals from the indicator telling you about the ideal moment to enter a trade.
  3. Enter a trade according to the indicator signals and set a stop loss above the signal candlestick to limit potential losses.
  4. After the trade is open, try to defend it by resetting the stop-loss order to the breakeven level and avoid any losses if the price goes against you later on.
  5. If the asset price has gone in the direction we need, we wait and fix the profit.

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74502

