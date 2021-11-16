Infrared Mode

UPDATE 3 -  Scan what you see - the indicator will scan and draw levels for all VISIBLE bars on the chart, rather than Current Bar - till first visible bar on the chart (historical bar on the left side). Assumption is, if you are going back in history and you want to check levels, you care about that specific moment in time and what the levels were during that moment (excluding data of the future which is not visible).

UPDATE 2 - version 2.1 introduces the "Always ON" feature. If enabled, you can switch time frames while the InfraredMode indicator will remain switched ON with levels being visible on the chart all the time.

UPDATE - version 2 introduces a few more features that allow customization. 

It all starts with level and ends with levels. Being able to identify key Support and Resistance zones is crucial to your success.


WHAT IT DOES?

The Infrared Mode indicator finds the zones on the chart, where most of the orders took place. Real zones formed by real orders/volume. Those levels are natural support/resistances. 


FEATURES

  • Different colors (light red to dark red) show you where the zones of interest are (darkest color). This is usually where the price tends to bounce.
  • Automatic adjustment. Simply zoom in or zoom out and the indicator will calculate the zones for the visible part of the chart.


HOW TO USE IT?

  • Implement it in any trading strategy/method. 
  • Buy above the darkest zones
  • Sell below the darkest zones
  • If there are multiple zones - you can trade in between them.


It is pretty straightforward. If you have any question, please use the comment section. 

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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