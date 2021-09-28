The basic principle of working with trend indicators is to search for a market trend. The Sherlock indicator was created with this very purpose in mind. Many classics of trading in financial markets have developed their systems specifically to search for market trends. What is a trend? This is a certain direction of the quotes change. The trend can be up and down. In an uptrend, the price rises, and in a downtrend, accordingly, it falls. Basically, the Sherlock trend indicator does its job. The Sherlock indicator is plotted in the same window as the price chart. With the help of the Sherlock indicator algorithm indicator, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. It can be used along with oscillators as a filter.