The UnitUltimate EA is a trend trading expert based on the simplest indicator strategy of following the market towards global price movements. The robot uses several moving averages with different periods for price analysis (Delta Channel indicator). Therefore, in theory, a robot can effectively trade on almost any trading asset or currency pair, but subject to proper optimization. It is recommended to use the robot on the hourly chart of the Euro / Dollar currency pair.





The UnitUltimate Expert Advisor can be safely classified as indicator, since it is based on a simple indicator trend strategy. Thus, the Expert Advisor uses the Delta Channel indicator to make a decision. The robot waits for them to cross each other and at the moment when they line up either in increasing order for purchases or in descending order for sales. Then, when the price moves 30 pips away from the crossover point, a trade is opened.

Settings:





The bot has two models for calculating the lot, static and dynamic. In order for the advisor to trade only with the specified lot, select False in the MM line, and specify the position volume in the Lots line. If you want the advisor to trade with a strictly dynamic lot, you must select True in the MM line. The robot will risk 0.1 lots for every thousand of the deposit.

Variables In Buy and In Sell allow you to prohibit or allow the EA to open positions for both buy and sell.

In the Level variable, you can set the degree of aggressiveness of the robot's trading. The Filtring variable is responsible for the calculation period of the built-in filter of the Expert Advisor.

The bs variable allows you to change the size of the stop loss in points.

The Recovery Mode line allows you to enable the so-called recovery mode, when, after a losing trade, the advisor opens a position with a double lot on the next signal.