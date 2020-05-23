All TimeFrames CCI MT5
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 23 May 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on the classical indicator CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. All TimeFrames CCI MT5 indicator shows values from each timeframe.
You will be able to change the main input parameters for each CCI for every TF.
Example for M1:
- sTF1_____ = "M1";
- Period1 = 13;
- Price1 = PRICE_CLOSE.