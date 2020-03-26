Close all EURUSD positions
- Utilities
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 26 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The script allows to close all opened positions for a given currency pair (EURUSD by default, but it can be change to any existing currency pair).
Input parameters
- sSymbol = "EURUSD";
- PendingOrders = false;
which will appear in the Inputs tab where you can change a working symbol and set PendingOrders to true to delete all pending orders for a given currency pair.
This script will close and delete all positions for a given currency pair only. Keep in mind that you have to "Allow automated trading" on the "Expert Advisors" tab (Tools->Options).