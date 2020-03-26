Close all EURUSD positions

The script allows to close all opened positions for a given currency pair (EURUSD by default, but it can be change to any existing currency pair).

Input parameters

sSymbol = "EURUSD";

PendingOrders = false;

which will appear in the Inputs tab where you can change a working symbol and set PendingOrders to true to delete all pending orders for a given currency pair.

This script will close and delete all positions for a given currency pair only. Keep in mind that you have to "Allow automated trading" on the "Expert Advisors" tab (Tools->Options).