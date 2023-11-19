Market analysis dashboard MT5

This multi symbol dashboard indicator can send an alert when a strong trend has been identified. It can do so by building up the dashboard using the following indicators/oscillators (hereafter only mentioned as incdicators): RSI, Stochastics, ADX, CCI, MACD, WPR (Williams Percent Range, also called as Williams %R), ROC (Price Rate of Change) and Ultimate oscillator. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN (it can only show 1 time frame at a time). It gives you perspectives on momentum, volatility, overbought/oversold etc. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

  • It is possible to switch time frame by clicking on a button.
  • Continuously performs a trend strength rank sorting within the dashboard. It is possible to disable the sorting though to make it easier finding a specific symbol. The symbols will then be visible in the same order as they have been entered in the Symbols input parameter or the order they are visible in the Market Watch window.
  • By clicking inside a rectangle a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question.

It is enough to place the indicator on one chart and you will receive a on-screen alert from any symbol of your choice. The last Result column visible on the first screenshot below is showing values like for instance 'B3/S2/N1'. This means 3 buy (B) signals, 2 sell (S) signals and 1 neutral (N) signal. Neutral signals are generated when values in some indicators are ranging around the middle area (for instance 50 for RSI) or in oversold/overbough area. More info in the blog.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important

The indicator must be put on a M5 chart, a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the dashboard. Please also note that this indicator is not supported in the strategy tester.


Recommended products
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Indicators
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Aklamavo Volume Delta Profile
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
This Volume Delta Profile is an advanced MetaTrader 5 indicator that visualizes   volume delta (order flow imbalance)   using a volume profile-style histogram. It shows the difference between buying and selling pressure at specific price levels, helping traders identify supply and demand zones. This indicator provides a unique perspective on market dynamics by visualizing the imbalance between buying and selling pressure, offering insights beyond traditional volume analysis. Core Concept Positiv
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Indicators
Onnyx Indicator is a non-repainting supply and demand analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies confirmed swing-based zones, scores their quality, and displays clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. MAIN FEATURES • Supply and demand zones based on confirmed price swings • ATR-adaptive zone width for changing market volatility • Zone quality displayed as a percentage inside each zone • Clear BUY and SELL arrows with enlarged signal markers • Closed-candle signal logic designed
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.83 (6)
Indicators
SUPERTREND; It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Olivier Seban. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend. Like other indicators, it works well on SuperTrend when used in conjunction with other indicators such as MACD, parabolik SAR, Bollinger Band
FREE
Candle Timer Countdown Pro
Kun Ming Xie
Indicators
Overview Candle Timer Countdown Pro displays a smooth, accurate countdown to the close of the current candle, accompanied by a circular progress arc that gives you an instant visual sense of time remaining. Unlike other timers that freeze between ticks or drift out of sync, this indicator uses server time interpolation to deliver a stutter-free countdown on every timeframe from M1 to MN. Whether you trade scalping setups on the 1-minute chart or swing positions on H4, knowing exactly when the cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Matrix Currency
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
Matrix Currency – Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool The Matrix Currency is an advanced indicator designed to analyze currency strength in the Forex market. It provides efficient monitoring and strategic support for traders seeking clear and actionable insights. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneously monitors multiple timeframes (from M1 to MN1) with real-time updates, displayed in an intuitive matrix format. Alert System : Customizable notifications via pop-up, email, and mobile devi
FREE
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicators
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
The Bull DCA DowJones Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The Bull DCA DowJones Signal – Premium Trend & Swing Indicator (WinWiFi Robot Series) Overview: Unlock the full potential of Index trading with the latest innovation from the WinWiFi Robot Series . "The Bull DCA DowJones Signal" is a precision-engineered indicator designed to conquer global Indices, Energy, and Forex markets. Optimized for the H4 Timeframe , this tool filters out market noise and delivers clear, actionable signals for Trend Following, Breakouts, and Pullbacks. Key Features & S
FREE
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT5 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Indicators
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicators
Welcome to HiperCube VIX Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM This indicator provide you a real info of market of volume of sp500 / us500 Definition  HiperCube VIX  known as the CBOE Volatility Index, is   a widely recognized measure of market fear or stress . It signals the level of uncertainty and volatility in the stock market, using the S&P 500 index as a proxy for the broad market. The VIX Index is calculated based on the prices of options contracts on the S&P 500 inde
FREE
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (44)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
UnifiedSMCSuitePro
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicators
# SMC Suite Pro — Smart Money Concepts & Trend Analysis Workspace **SMC Suite Pro** is an institutional-grade, all-in-one market structure and trend analysis toolkit for MetaTrader 5. By consolidating three powerful analytical methods into a single system, it provides a comprehensive view of market trends, key liquidity zones, and structural breakouts without cluttering your workspace. Unlike traditional indicators that can severely lag your platform, **SMC Suite Pro** has been built from the
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Indicators
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Correlation Matrix Pro by AlgoSphere Quant
Muharrem Rogova
Indicators
Correlation Matrix Pro - Multi Currency Pairs Hedge Scanner Understand the relationships between currency pairs in real-time! A powerful analysis tool that helps you visualize statistical relationships between up to 6 currency pairs simultaneously. Perfect for portfolio management, risk diversification, and hedging strategies. KEY FEATURES - Real-time Pearson correlation using log returns - Monitor up to 6 currency pairs simultaneously - Automatic timeframe detection - Adjustable lookback
FREE
Market Direction Pro
Igor Zakharev
Indicators
Market Direction Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms complex market behavior into clear, confirmed direction.The indicator does not redraw signal arrows. Built around a proprietary multi-stage analytical process, it helps traders filter intrabar noise and focus on signals that remain stable after confirmation. Bullish and bearish arrows appear directly on the main price chart, while the dedicated visual interface presents direction, turning points and signal context
NeuroExt
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4 (11)
Experts
https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1511461 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for U
FREE
Dynamic DOM
Artem Bezmenov
Indicators
Instructions for the Dynamic_DOM_Labels indicator Dynamic_DOM_Labels is a professional analytical tool for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, designed to analyze the Order Flow in real time. The indicator connects directly to the broker's Depth of Market /DOM, finds large limit orders from buyers (Buy Limit) and sellers (Sell Limit) and projects them onto the work schedule. The tool is designed specifically for liquid markets such as Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs (for example, GBPUSD), where la
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (6)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
More from author
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (44)
Indicators
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
Supply Demand levels
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator draws supply and demand zones on the chart. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Please also check out the paid version which offers much more. My recommendation is to look for trading opportunities where the first zone test occurs after at least 25 bars. Features The zones have 3 colors (adjustable by input). Dark color for untested zone, medium for tested zone and light for broken zone . The p
FREE
Multi oscillator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.73 (11)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that   it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. The indicator comes with a fully functional Expert Advisor. The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. It has a RSI, Bollinger Bands and ATR filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator also offers options to
Supply Demand levels MT4
Jan Flodin
Indicators
This indicator draws supply and demand zones on the chart. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Please also check out the   paid version   which offers much more. My recommendation is to look for trading opportunities where the first zone test occurs after at least 25 bars. Features The zones have 3 colors (adjustable by input). Dark color for untested zone, medium for tested zone   and light for broken zone .
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Alert MT5
Jan Flodin
4.85 (13)
Indicators
This indicator can send alerts when a Heiken Ashi Smoothed color change occurs. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can send all types of alerts. Option to delay the alert one or more bars in order to confirm the color (trend) change. Input parameters Candle shift for alert: Default is 1. Setting it to 0 will alert you on color change on the current candle. This should be regarded as a pending (uncon
FREE
Triple Moving Average EA MT4
Jan Flodin
5 (4)
Experts
Please if possible consider buying the MT5 version   which offers more functionaIity . I also recommend you to read the product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the EA offers. This Expert advisor's (EA) main strategy is to place trades when 3 moving averages (MA) are in consecutive alignment and at a certain distance from each other (it can be used for instance for a not very well known strategy used by some institutional traders, which involves the
Double divergence scanner
Jan Flodin
4 (7)
Indicators
This multi indicator/oscillator (hereafter indicator), multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and one, two or three indicators. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has RSI and MA trend filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerfu
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Alert
Jan Flodin
4.36 (11)
Indicators
This indicator can send alerts when a Heiken Ashi Smoothed color change occurs. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can send all types of alerts. Option to delay the alert one bar in order to confirm the color (trend) change. Input parameters Wait for candle close: 'true' or 'false'. Setting it to 'true' will delay the alert to the opening of the bar following the bar where the color change occurred.
FREE
Flosoft Supply Demand MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (3)
Indicators
Probably among the top indicators offered here on the market in terms of value for money. I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This supply and demand zone indicator draws the zones on the chart and sends alerts when the price has reached or broken a zone. It has support  for one nested zones (zones on one other time frame than the current)  which will also be drawn on the chart and involve ale
Double top bottom scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
4.4 (10)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double or triple top/bottom formations or a following neckline breakout (confirmed top/bottom). It offers filters for RSI overbought/oversold, candle patterns (pin bar, engulfing, tweezer, morning/evening star, three line strike) and divergences (MACD, OsMA, Awesome (AO), RSI, CCI, Stochastic) whic
Double top bottom scanner with RSI filter MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double or triple top/bottom formations or a following neckline breakout (confirmed top/bottom). It offers RSI, pin bar, engulfing, tweezer, morning/evening star filters as well divergence filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator can also be used
Multi indicator divergence
Jan Flodin
4.43 (7)
Indicators
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies bullish and bearish hidden or regular (classical) divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my  Supply Demand indicator  and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. T
FREE
Flosoft Supply Demand MT4
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Please if possible consider buying the   MT5 version  which at the moment offers more functionaIity. I also recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This supply and demand zone indicator draws the zones on the chart and sends alerts when the price has reached or broken a zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It is possible to use RSI, vo
Moving average crossover scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
4.86 (7)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator can identify the following 5 crosses: when a fast moving average crosses a slow moving average line. when price has reached a single moving average (closed above/below or just bounced). when a triple moving average formation has appeared (all 3 MA:s in consecutive alignment) when the MACD main line crosses th
Double divergence scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
4.71 (7)
Indicators
This multi indicator/oscillator (hereafter indicator), multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and one, two or three indicators. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has RSI and MA trend filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerfu
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations.  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. A
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Ap
Pennants and triangles scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern  DOES NOT  appear very often on higher timeframes. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
Master candle strategy
Jan Flodin
5 (3)
Indicators
Features This is an indicator that recognizes a special type of Inside Bar formation which is formed by a Master candle followed by 4 smaller candles (please see the strategy explanation below). Plots buy/sell stop lines on the chart as well as well as take profit and stop loss levels. The TP/SL levels are based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. Object colors are changeable. Sends you a real-time alert when a Master candle formation is identified - sound / pop-up / email / push notifica
Pinbar scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
3.5 (2)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for pin bars. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitors every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a pin bar is identified. All Metatrader native alert types
Pennants and triangles scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (5)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern DOES NOT appear very often on higher time frames. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
Candle patterns scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
4.92 (12)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for Pin bars, Morning/Evening stars, Engulfings, Tweezers, Three line strikes, Inside bars and Pennants and Triangles. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Please read more about this option in the product's blog . Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. App
Three line candle scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi symbol and multi time frame indicator scans for the following candlestick patterns (please see screenshot for explanation of the patterns): Three white soldiers (reversal>continuation pattern) Three black crows (reversal>continuation pattern) Bullish and bearish Three line strike (reversal pattern) The patterns do not appear very often on higher
Moving average crossover scanner
Jan Flodin
4.92 (13)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator can identify the following 5 crosses: when a fast moving average crosses a slow moving average line. when price has reached a single moving average (closed above/below or just bounced). when a triple moving average formation has appeared (all 3 MA:s in consecutive alignment). when the MACD main line crosses t
Multi oscillator divergence
Jan Flodin
4.67 (3)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This indicator for Metatrader 4 identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both bullish and bearish divergences. It has a RSI filter option which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator also offers options to wait for an Engulfing formation, Donchian channel breakout or for p
Multi oscillator divergence scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (6)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that   it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi oscillator, multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an oscillator/indicator. It identifies both regular/classical (trend reversal) and hidden (trend continuation) divergences. It has moving average, RSI/Bollinger, ADX, pin bar and engulfing filter options which makes it possible to filter
Stochastics crossover scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when the stochastics signal line (D) crosses the stochastics main line (K) as well as options  to scan for main line and signal line level crossovers.  As a bonus it can also scan for Bollinger bands and RSI overbought/oversold crosses. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the sam
Averaging down EA
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Experts
This cost averaging Expert advisor (EA) places additional trades in the same direction as the original (manually opened) order when the price goes against you. It can be used as a grid system or as pure martingale system (exponential increasing of lot size) or smoothed martingale (for instance linear increasing of the lot size). Due to the risk involved, this EA is more suitable for intermediate to advanced traders who are well aware of how to handle risk management and trading an already profit
Trend dashboard
Jan Flodin
1 (1)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol trend indicator sends an alert when a strong trend or trend reversal has been identified. It can do so by selecting to build up the dashboard using Moving average (single or double ( both MA:s aligned and price above/below both ) ), RSI, Bollinger bands, ADX, Composite index, Parabolic SAR, Awesome (AO), MACD (signal l
Divergence dashboard
Jan Flodin
4.64 (11)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol divergence dashboard indicator sends an alert when one or two different divergences have been identified. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to enable moving average or RSI trend filter to filter out only the strongest setups. It should be combined with your own confirmation rules, techni
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review