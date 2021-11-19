RSI Signal MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 7.2
- Updated: 19 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This Indicator is based on the classical indicator "Relative Strength Index".
IT draws 2 lines:
- Main blue line with input parameter RSIPeriod.
- Signal red line.
Buy when the main line (Blue) falls below a specific level = 30 and then rises above that level and main line rises above the signal line (Red).
Sell when the main line (Blue) rises above a specific level = 70 and then falls below that level and main line falls below the signal line (Red).